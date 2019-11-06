Reclaim Idaho works to get signatures on Invest in Idaho campaign

Across the Gem State, Reclaim Idaho has been out getting signatures for Invest in Idaho initiative, which is all about helping education across the state.

The Invest in Idaho ballot initiative campaign seeks to invest $170 million in K-12 education (Source: KMVT)

Petitioners were out at the Twin Falls Reform Church trying to catch voters before they headed in to the polls. They are trying to get enough people to sign their initiative, just to get it on the ballot for the 2020 election.

One Twin Falls teacher spoke to KMVT about why she is passionate about the campaign.

“I love teaching, that's why I still do it,”said Leah Jones, a second grade teacher said. "Every year it keeps getting worse. This year, we can't get staples or Expo markers. We've got to get better. We've got to invest in our children, in Idaho. They are our future."

To learn more about the petition, go to reclaimidaho.org

