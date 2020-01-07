Investigators take 43 pieces of evidence from E. Idaho home in suspicious death, missing children case

Law enforcement is continuing to search for two missing Idaho children last seen in September, and who’s newlywed parents Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell are refusing to talk to authorities regarding their disappearance.

Both Daybell and Vallow have been accused of being involved in a religious cult, and both have former spouses who are now deceased.

Monday’s latest developments come on the heels of a search warrant carried out on Friday by Fremont County investigators, Rexburg Police, and the FBI at the Daybell residence just a few minutes from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

A residence in Salem is where Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy Daybell was found dead in October of 2019 as what investigators believed was the result of natural causes. Her death has since been ruled as suspicious.

Law enforcement told KMVT a search was carried out Friday for evidence related to Tammy's death, along with the case of missing 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Authorities tell KMVT’s Garrett Hottle in their search they removed a total of 43 items from the residence including journals, medications, letters and communication devices such as cell phones. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says forensic evidence was also among what was retrieved, which has been sent to lab to process.

"Next steps will be to see where this leads us,” said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. “We are waiting to see where the autopsy results.”

Those forensic results are expected to come out of Utah in the coming weeks, and are just another piece in this puzzle. While the residence appeared vacant, I'm told it was released back to Chad Daybell's sons Garth and Seth who are currently living in the house.

A sign on the Daybell residence reads “no press please.” KMVT did reach out to neighbors, one of which agreed to talk off camera and asked not be identified. She said she was shocked with some of the things she's read about Daybell, and says he was a good man who the community prayed for in church on Sunday.

She did say that children need to be located, which one of the big questions in this story is, and why won’t Chad and Lori Daybell talk to police?