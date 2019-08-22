Is it bird? Or a bunny? The internet is confused

Remember the dress debate of 2015? Was the dress white and gold or blue and black?

This critter named Mischief is confusing the internet - is he an bird or bunny? (Source: CNN)

This year, we have a new optical illusion driving the internet crazy.

Is it a bird? Or is it a bunny?

Answer: It's a bird

It's an African white-necked raven named "Mischief.”

This 18-year-old bird belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

This hearkens back to the rabbit-duck image that was first published in 1892, showing there were different ways of seeing the same thing.

