'It leaves a huge hole in this community': Dozens turn out for late Lincoln County prosecutor's funeral service

A community is in mourning Thursday morning after the Lincoln County prosecutor died in his home a week earlier.

Many gathered at E. Scott Paul's funeral, listening to stories revealing his commitment to loved ones and the law he protected.

"One memory? That’s tough. There’s so many memories of E. Scott," said Mark Ingram, a magistrate judge for Lincoln County.

Ingram said he knew Paul for 24 years.

"He was always upbeat. He could see the absurd in a lot of what we do," he said. "We could laugh about things that maybe to other people thought weren’t too funny."

Paul was 54 years old. Many saw him as a mentor in the community.

"It was about a year ago to this date, or pretty close. I'd only been the chief for about three or four months," explained Austin Smith, with the Shoshone Police Department. "Like I said before, we didn't have the manpower or the tools or the resources we need to handle a case like that at the time and I remember calling him panicked and his voice was soothing saying 'It's going to be OK.'"

Smith said Paul came out to the scene of a homicide that occurred that day.

"It's unheard of for prosecutors to go to scenes and process things and that's what we did. That was the kind of person he was," Smith said.

There was a spot on the bench near the courthouse, where many would find him sitting there, smoking a cigar.

"Out there, decompressing on the park bench with him. If you have something, throw at him, he'd always help you through any situation," said Rene King, the Lincoln County sheriff.

Smith said it's difficult for him still to go out toward the courthouse.

"It’s really hard to go to the courthouse and he’s not there to greet you because you get so accustomed to it," he said.

He was the Lincoln County prosecutor for about 20 years.

"He had the most balanced sense of fairness of every prosecutor that I know," Ingram said. "He really took into account, not was only good for the community, but how we handle the way we treated criminal defendants affected that community safety, in a way that he understood that you just can't beat people into changing their behavior, but you can work with them to change that, and he understood that and he strove to do that all the time."

He will be remembered and missed by many.

"We shared this sort of love for this town and community," Ingram said. "It leaves a huge hole in this community."

Smith said in the near future, the department along with the sheriff's office would like to get a park bench with his name on it and place it near the courthouse.

Matt Pember, the Gooding County prosecuting attorney, is currently filing cases in the interim.

Lincoln County commissioner Rebecca Wood said by state statute, they can temporarily assign a prosecutor for the time being.

The county does not currently have any lawyers that live in the county, so the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee couldn't present three names to the commissioners.

"Which gives us, by law, the ability to just contract outside for the county," Wood said.

The next steps would be to get information from other prosecutors and law firms that would want to be the prosecutor for Lincoln County and figure out who would work best for them.

"Unless somebody moves into Lincoln County and ran, it looks like it’s going to be contracted out," she said.