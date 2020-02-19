It's National Battery Day – a timely reminder for drivers to have their batteries checked before trouble strikes.

According to a AAA survey, two-thirds of American drivers say they have never had their car battery tested before their vehicle didn't start.

The warning signs of a weak battery include the starter motor cranking the engine slowly, dim headlamps -- especially when the car is idling--, and an illuminated battery warning light in the dashboard. But there's an even better rule of thumb – if your battery is three years old or older, AAA recommends having it checked by a trusted repair shop, and every six months after that.

“If you’re doing any work on a car battery, safety has to remain the top priority,” Idaho's AAA spokesman Matthew Conde said. “Wear gloves, eye protection, and old and protective clothing, as batteries contain highly corrosive sulfuric acid. Never smoke when working near a battery and never place metal tools on or near the battery where they can accidentally create a short circuit that could result in sparks, burns, an explosion, or vehicle system electrical damage."