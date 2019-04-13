It's "Quilting" time in Twin Falls County

One of the biggest events off it's kind is taking place at the Twin Falls County fairgrounds in Filer. It's the "Days gone by" quilt show held through 5pm Saturday.

The event is one of the biggest quilting extravaganzas of it's kind, and offers a variety of quilting goods for attendees to view and purchase.

"There are over 165 quilts here, quilt items," the Desert Safe Quilter say. "They are just gorgeous. You've gotta come down and see it. We just have a wonderful time. Free parking it's great down here. The weather's going to be nice this time for a change, so good weekend."

The event also features a food truck for attendees to purchase food. If you're interested in attending.

The event will continue on Saturday starting at 10am through 5pm. Tickets for admission are $5 per person.