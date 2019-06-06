'It’s a miracle that he’s alive': 9-year-old Wendell boy home and recovering after being hit by tractor

A 9-year-old Wendell boy is back home and enjoying life again, after he was hit by a tractor trailer months ago.

On Jan. 7 around 4 p.m., Alex Flores was hit by a tractor pulling three trailers of hay when he attempted to cross the street on Main Street and Idaho Street.

"First they flew us to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. He did a six-hour surgery there," explained Brianna Watson, Alex's mother. "Then we went, took the jet to Salt Lake, and we were there for probably about three or four hours and then they put him in surgery again."

Altogether, they he went through 28 surgeries. Watson said his recovery period would be from six months to a year at the hospital, but they released him at the end of March.

"For us to be home within three and a half months, four months, is a miracle. Alex is a tough, tough cookie," she said.

Alex said it was difficult to be in the hospital.

"I got put on bed rest, to stay on my bed for a month-full," he said. "It was just hard."

Hard because Alex loves being outdoors playing.

"I had my tablet, it was still boring on my tablet," he said. "I wanted to go outside and everything. It wasn’t fun, but I had to do it.".

Watson said Alex suffered multiple injuries. He has a scar from his knee all the way up to his back, one of his femurs broke in three different places. He also has some internal issues and lost an arm.

"It was hard, but I don’t really care anymore. I do care, but it doesn’t bother me," Alex said of losing his arm.

When Alex came home for the first time, he was in a wheelchair and their family built a ramp outside their home.

"Two weeks, three weeks and after that he was like I don’t want to be in this wheelchair, I want to be up and I want to be walking and doing things," Watson explained.

Just a few days ago, Alex helped mow the lawn.

"It was hard to start it, but I got a pair of pliers, clamped it on the...where you have to hold it and pulled the string and it got started and I started mowing the lawn," he said.

A determined 9-year-old boy who was at first nervous to go back to school but loved it once he was there.

"All of my friends was supportive of me. If people would ask me stuff that I didn’t want them to ask about, my friends were like 'Don’t ask about that,'" he explained.

Watson said they just finished home health, where they were required to see a nurse twice a week and do physical and occupational therapy twice a week as well.

"His skin graft was why we had to have home health because, just to make sure it was healing correctly, because they didn’t want us to come home and it start deteriorating and coming apart," she said. "It just healed up. He’s just a fast, fast healer and he wanted to fight and his determination and his body just is quick at healing."

Alex said he was so excited and determined to get back home.

"At least I’m alive and I'm positive in that I was going to come home," Alex said. "In the hospital, I was so positive, I got to get home. So I got to stay in bed, so I can get my leg healed."

Over the course of the last few months, community members came together and held fundraisers to help Alex and his family.

"It makes me want to cry because the help and the love, it’s just a miracle. It’s a miracle that he’s alive," Watson said.

"I just thank them so much," Alex said.

Watson said she wants to have a community barbecue soon to show gratitude and thank the community for helping out her family.

"I never expected, in my wildest dreams, for everyone to come together. That was amazing," she said.

Alex still has a few more surgeries to go through.

Another fundraiser will be held in the fall to help Alex and his family further. Check out the flier below.