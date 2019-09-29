It's more than the 'winter blues'

Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D) is a type of depression related to the changes in seasons.

It normally starts in the fall and can last until the spring.

The symptoms include low energy, overeating, an increased need to sleep, and withdrawal from social activities.

"People get sad when the lights get low and our nights get longer, Dr. Tripp said. "Our days get shorter and the weather gets colder."

Dr. Tripp, from Tripp Family Medicine, said Idaho is a state where people have low vitamin D, reason is they're not exposed to the sun often.

"Vitamin D is a key to improving your mood, and energy level especially during the darker months of winter," he said adding he start checking patients' vitamin D as early as October.

Liyah Babayan, a business owner in Twin Falls, said the weather definitely affects her mood:

"I wake up and be inspired with the sunshine, I think that just really normal and natural that we are energized by the sun," Babayan said.

She noted when it's gloomy or cold she notices a change in her overall well being.

Therefore, experts recommend you take part in outdoor activities and continue exercising to combat the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

