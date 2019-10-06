Sunday is national coaches day

October 6th is national coaches day.

Idaho coaches rank among top 10 most beloved in the U.S., according to a sport company called Flipgive.

Joel Bate, the Athletic Director at the College of Southern Idaho, explained what it means to be a good coach:

"A good coach is somebody that understands their players, and understands that every kid is different. A good coach teaches not only basic skills, but life skills," Bate said.

The top 10 states where coaches are most beloved by parents and players:

1. Florida

2. Nevada

3. Texas

4. Michigan

5. California

6. Virginia

7. North Dakota

8. Idaho

9. Maryland

10. Indiana

According to the survey, 93% of American parents think sports coaches have a positive impact on youth’s lives; 87% of parents say their child looks up to his or her sports coach as a role model and 61% of Americans think coaches do not receive the recognition and appreciation they deserve.

