It's time to throw away those old fireworks

Now that the Fourth of July is over, many are wondering what to do with their old fireworks.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Marshal, it is now illegal to set off fireworks or to store them anywhere at your home.

Not only is it a misdemeanor, but it could start a fire.

"It's also illegal to store fireworks at your home, or within 100 feet of any place that a person could live," Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda said.

The fire marshal says there is an easy and cheap way to get rid of any left over fireworks sitting around.

"So we recommend that you dispose of your fireworks by soaking them in water, fill up a 5 gallon bucket with water, and soaking them for at least 24 hours, then remove the wicks, place them in a plastic bag, and then you can dispose of them in your normal trash," he said.

He reminds people it is illegal to shoot fireworks off until New Years Eve.