JRM Foundation nominates 10 people for their Hometown Hero Award including one from Twin Falls

A local man was nominated for the JRM Foundation Idaho's hometown hero award.

The event was Saturday in Pocatello. KMVT caught up with him earlier on Saturday.

The JRM Foundation nominated ten heroes from all across Idaho.

Luke Mickleson of Twin Falls, and Muffy Davis of Sun Valley were nominated.

The foundation is paying tribute to people who try to make Idaho a better place to live in.

Luke Mickleson is the founder and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which now has over 200 chapters in the United States and Canada.

With his organization, he vows to make sure every child has a place to sleep at night.

He said he is honored to be nominated.

"But really it's more about promoting the programs and the events that we all represent, you know Sleep In Heavenly Peace is really dear to my heart, as well as hundreds and thousands of other people across the country, and to be able to represent them, and the great state of idaho is just an honor," said Luke Mickelson.

Ten people from the State of Idaho were nominated based on their efforts to make Idaho a better state and the individuals that live here.

They each were awarded a hometown hero medal.

The other people nominated were:

Robert Wallace of Pocatello.

Ronda Cheatham of Blackfoot.

Stephanie Taylor-Silva of Idaho Falls.

Bill Maeck posthumous of Idaho Falls.

Luke Mickelson of Twin Falls.

Toni Carter of Idaho Falls.

Norm and Beth Hill of Pocatello.

Rita Haggardt of Pocatello.

Muffy Davis of Sun Valley.

Lisa Sanchez of Boise.