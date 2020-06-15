Jackpot pedestrian critically injured in semi-truck crash

A Jackpot, Nevada, man is in critical condition after recently being struck by a semi-truck along U.S. Highway 93.

Nevada Highway Patrol said on Wednesday at 8:55 p.m. local time, the southbound semi-truck towing an enclosed trailer approached the intersection of Ace Drive in Jackpot. The driver reportedly did not see 78-year-old Stefan Molnar crossing from east to west until the driver was a short distance from the intersection, according to a news release dated Friday.

The driver, a 27-year-old from Redlands, California, steered right to avoid the pedestrian, but the left front of the semi-truck struck Molnar on the north side of the intersection, according to a news release.

Molnar sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area hospital. NHP said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

NHP asks for witnesses to the incident to contact the Wells Substation at 755-525-3235.