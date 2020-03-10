‘Dr. Phil’ talk show will tape without audiences

The “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show will tape without a studio audience for roughly two weeks as a precaution against the new coronavirus.

The show typically tapes with an audience of about 300 people at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

A statement announcing the decision Tuesday says it will affect 12 shows, and audience shows are expected to resume the week of March 23.

The announcement came a day after the popular game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” said they would record upcoming shows without audiences.

A person close to the “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” told The Associated Press that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

The popular gameshows tape episodes months in advance, so the change will not be immediately apparent to viewers.

The shows are the latest television projects to shift plans due to the new coronavirus.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.