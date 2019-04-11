Jerome leaders and school officials gathered for education conference

On Wednesday, the education systems in Jerome was the topic for local leaders and school officials at the Jerome Chamber of Commerce State of Education Luncheon.

The luncheon was held at Con Paulo's Chevrolet conference room hosted by the chamber and Idaho State University's Trio Access Program.

Guest speakers range from College of Southern Idaho's President Jeff Fox and Jerome School District Superintendent Dale Layne.

Jean Nsabumuremyi is the director for the Trio Educational Opportunity Center and said their program helps underprivileged families that need help with educational resources.

"(Those) who don't have a chance to go to higher education, or who need to get their GED or those who want to go back to school," Nsabumuremyi said.

He said that the luncheon was also an effort to connect with business and leader that have the same goal in helping students achieve their academic achievements.