Jerome mayor talks about current active commercial and residential projects

Residential homes and commercial businesses are continuing to pop in Twin Falls, but there's another Magic Valley city that is seeing growth as well.

Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said the city going through active time where commercial and residential buildings are going up. He said last fiscal year the city issued 42 residential building permits.

"It's a significant number for us, given the size of the community," Davis said.

The city currently has issued 19 residential building permits and Davis said it's a low number compared to the same time last year.

"We attribute that to a lesser amount of the inventory of properties available. Buildable lots available, but we're seeing some growth now with some expansion of some local subdivisions, so we expect those permit numbers to increase," Davis said.

Homes are currently being built in the Maple Ridge, Stoney Ridge and Lutheran Heights subdivisions.

The city is currently working to revamp and revitalize its North Park with construction to be completed sometime in June. A Carl's Jr and Jack in the Box are currently being built in the North Side Center.

Davis adds that Family Health Services also acquired some land to expand their services in Jerome.