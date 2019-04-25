Jerome County holds anthrax attack training to combat potential health threats

On Wednesday, Jerome County leaders and health officials took part in an anthrax attack exercise. It's part of a statewide initiative South Central Public Health District is doing throughout its regions.

The health agency partnered with several agencies ranging from Jerome County Emergency Management, Regional Behavior Health Strike Team, Magic Valley Paramedics, St. Luke's Magic Valley and local law enforcement.

"The purpose of this exercise is to test our capabilities to dispense prophylactic medicine to a large population with a given time period," said SCPHD Director Melody Bowyer.

The training was set up at Jerome High School, to act as a Point of Dispensing also known as a POD designation.

Community members who volunteered for the training would go through several stages to receive medications, in this scenario fake medication was provided.

Public Information Officer of SCPHD Brianna Bodily said if an emergency were to occur, Jerome County currently does not have a facility that could handle 25,000 people.

"What we would ask, in an emergency is that you would elect one person in your household who would come in for all your medication," Bodily said. "That's why we would try to get these forms out earlier, because you would have to come in with medication history, with medical history, with allergy history, to make sure you don't end up with a medication that will harm somebody in your family."

According to Bowyer, anthrax is deadly agent and the death rate could reach up to 50 percent, if it's not treated within a certain time frame.

"Very high fatality rate," Bowyer said.

The drill will test several capabilities from community preparedness, information sharing to medical material and distribution.

At the end of the exercise, Bowyer said they would look at key areas where they can improve on.

"We can better prepare, in case there's a real emergency in any of our eight counties, so we'll be ready to serve our citizens.

The training also helps leaders and health officials be prepared for disease outbreaks and natural disasters.