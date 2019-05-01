Jerome County Commissioners join federal opioid lawsuit

The Jerome County Commissioners have joined a federal opioid lawsuit.

They are one of many counties and cities who joined the lawsuit, said Ben Crouch, a Jerome County Commissioner.

"We’re just at the beginning stages of it," he sad.

Boise-based Mooney Wieland is representing the county along with Boise, Bannock County and other entities.

A managing partner of the firm said this lawsuit will bring several claims against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

In an email, they said that the basis of this lawsuit that these distributors and manufacturers are promoting opioids to treat chronic health issues and are putting misleading information on their websites and advertising.

They also said those companies deceive doctors about the health risks and fail to report illegal drug trafficking.

"There's a huge problem with the opioid distribution in the overuse of it, the abuse of it on all levels," Crouch said. "We thought that was a good place to start and it's something I'm very interested in."

The managing partner of the firm said this is not a class action lawsuit and as they represent these counties, there is no cost to them.