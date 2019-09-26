Jerome County Sheriff's Office looking for teenager

The Jerome County Sheriff's office is looking for a 17 year old missing/runaway female named Linda Rene Sue Sutton.

Linda is 5’7” 215 pounds, has long blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, jeans, and pink and white checkered shoes.

Linda was last seen by her mother on September 14, 2019 before she left her home in Hazelton, Idaho, and she may be in the Twin Falls area near Canyon Ridge High School.

If anyone has information on her location, call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.