Jerome County accident kills one, send three to hospital

A three vehicle crash left one dead and three injured in Jerome County Saturday.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police responded to the crash on US-93 at milepost 53.5, east of Jerome.

Amber Phillips, of Filer, was driving a 2003 Ford F250 pickup, and was on Crossroads Point Boulevard in the center lane to turn left onto northbound US-93.

Phillips had a green light and pulled into the intersection where her vehicle was struck by a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer.

Debris from the vehicles struck a 2005 Ford Excursion stopped at the light going northbound on US-93, driven by Douglas Burks, of Twin Falls.

Phillips, her passenger, Mykel Thaete, also from Filer, and a juvenile passenger were transported to St. Lukes Magic Valley in Twin Falls via ground ambulance.

Burks was not transported. The driver of the Mercury died at the scene.

The driver's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

It is unknown at this time if occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Both north and south lanes of US-93 were blocked for 5 and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome City Fire Department, Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.