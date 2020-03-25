Jerome County Commissioners sign disaster declaration

Although Jerome County has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus yet, county commissioners Charlie Howell, Ben Crouch and John Crozier are taking steps to be prepared.

The county has signed a disaster declaration, meaning that the county

can seek reimbursement from federal and state agencies if they want.

"While there haven't been any demands for stores to shut down," county commissioner Charlie Howell says that he asks people to do as much from their home as possible.

The county employees are working hard to protect the citizens from this.

"The county is on restricted hours," Howell said. "We are taking skeleton crews now; we have sent a couple high-risk people home; we do have our doors closed. We urge you to do all your transactions over the phone, internet, come up knock on the doors, they will serve you one-on -one, though we do have restrictions in place for hours and one-on-one personnel in our county."

If people are looking to get their driver's license in Jerome, they are only accepting Jerome County residents until this is over.