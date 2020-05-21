Jerome High School celebrates the class of 2020

In Jerome, the class of 2020 was honored with a parade and a drive in graduation.

The class began the parade over by the fairgrounds, where they were led down Main St all the way to the high school.

Each graduate was allowed to be in the car with their family members.

As they paraded to the high school people lined Main St cheering them on.

Once they got to the high school the graduated stayed in their cars and got out when their name was called, people cheering and honking for each one.

This is just another way people are coming together to honor the class of 2020.