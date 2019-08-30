Jerome High School placed on soft lockdown for reported weapon on campus

KMVT image of Jerome High School
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School was placed on as oft lockdown after school administration received a report of a potential weapon on school grounds.

Police responded right away, investigated and found no weapon. A KMVT reporter spoke with School District Superintendent Dale Layne.

During the soft lockdown students stayed in class and no one was allowed in the hallways for approximately 20-30 minutes while police investigated. Jerome Police Department is investigating the incident.

