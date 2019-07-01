Jerome High School roof sustains damage after fire

An early morning fire broke out Sunday at Jerome High School.

Lt. David LaCelle, with Jerome Fire, said they received the call at about 1:27 a.m. Sunday. The fire burned about 2,000 to 2,500 square feet of the roof on the northeast corner of the high school building, and did not spread to any other parts of the building.

He said the preliminary cost of damages is from $100,000 to $200,000.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and an official cause will be not be released until they get word from an insurance investigator.

Lt. LaCelle said the cause is still under investigation, but it potentially started because of fireworks.

He said no one was injured and school officials came out to the scene early Sunday morning.

Jerome City Fire, the Jerome City Police Department, The Wendell Fire Department and the Magic Valley Paramedics all responded to the scene.