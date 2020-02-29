Jerome Recreation District adds outdoor fitness equipment

Around Jerome, there have been some outdoor fitness equipment and activities placed in different parts of the city

The Jerome Recreation District and the mayor were awarded a grant to buy some outdoor exercise equipment and then place them at different parts in the city.

They have some different equipment by Jerome High School, on Forsyth Park and at Canyonside Christian School.

The fitness director of the Jerome Recreation District says she hopes it makes exercising easier for everyone, even those who can't go to a gym.

"I think it's a great investment, and it's sustainable, we wanted something that wouldn't be a lot to maintain and they are in great places, where we were hoping we wouldn't get any vandalism or so," said Amy Worthington the fitness director.

They hope that if people like the equipment, they can purchase more.