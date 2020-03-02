Jerome Recreation District and St. Luke's prepare for health fair

The Jerome Recreation District and St Luke's are partnering together to host the annual Jerome Health Fair.

The director of the Jerome Recreation District Gary Warr says that the Jerome Health Fair is usually one of the most well attended events they have.

From getting blood drawn to testing well water, to visiting with other health clinics around the valley, it is a fun event for the family to see what options they have available to them nearby.

"It's about wellness, there is going to be a lot of opportunity to take a look and examine your health, and hopefully take advantage of the many vendors and the opportunity to get your blood work done at an affordable rate and get your water tested," Warr said. "I know typically we have a lot of people that come over from Gooding and Lincoln County that come over to get their well water tested."

The event is on Saturday, March 7 from 7 a.m. to noon right at the Jerome Recreation District.