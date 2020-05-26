Jerome School District discusses plans for next year's budget

Heading into the summer, officials at the Jerome School District are discussing what their budget for six schools and an estimated 4,200 students next year is going to look like.

As state cuts to education funds for the next fiscal year are expected to impact schools across Idaho, KMVT is putting you first and finding out how the Jerome School District plans to manage its budget.

Superintendent Dale Layne told KMVT, at this time, the budget in development should keep the district whole.

"At this time, with the budget we are developing right now, we don't have any reductions in numbers of staff, we do not have any furlough days planned at this point," Layne said. "So it is kind of status quo, what we are trying to get to next year."

Salaries in the district can expect to be frozen, and the district will have to rely on federal money, such as the CARES Act, to help them get through next year.

"My bigger concern at this point is actually the following year, because we will not have that federal money, so we will have to make up for that first before we can do anything else," Layne said.

Another concern is low enrollment that could be expected next year, as some parents may have reservations when sending their children back to school due to the coronavirus.

"We have parents who are ready to send kids back and that say that they are good to go, and other parents with a legitimate concern, so we are trying to take all of that into account as we plan for next year," he said.

As of now, parents, students and staff with the Jerome School District can expect a budget that will not make major cuts to the normal operations.