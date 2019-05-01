Jerome School District earns grant for preschool opportunities

A preschool committee is forming in Jerome to see what kind of early education opportunities could be provided for families with young children.

The Jerome School District was awarded a grant of $6,000 through the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children's Preschool the Idaho Way project.

Kim Lickley, a grant writer and federal program coordinator for the school district, said the planning grant would allow for at least three organizations to join together and developed a plan for early learning programs.

"We have some dedicated partners on that committee to work towards figuring our needs, what are the resources in the community to fill those needs and how best we can serve our preschool age students," Lickley said.

The dedicated players is consisted of Jerome School District, College of Southern Idaho Head Start, Lee Pesky Learning Center and Valley Speech Therapy Services.

The district currently offers the Jerome School District Early Education Program (JEEP).

"Which serves our developmentally delay students from the ages of 3 to 5," Lickley said.

Wendy Ohlensehlen serves as the principal of Horizon Elementary and JEEP and says the grant could open up a possibility for more preschool opportunities.

"We do see a need for it, and expanding it to serve Jerome students in any capacity will definitely be an asset that will help with their education, just give them that jump start that they need to be ready for kindergarten," Ohlensehlen said.

The district has the opportunity to apply for a second grant in the fall that will help with implementing the proposed plan the committee comes up with.

"Bringing in, liked peers is a good sound preschool practice with our developmental preschool, but of course that requires more staff, more space. That will be things that this community group will be looking at to see if this is a grant that will help with that," Lickley said.

Idaho AEYC provides a tool kit to help the committee through their process and said they've seen other school district utilizing it and have found success from Caldwell School District to Basin School District.

Preschool the Idaho Way is funded through W.K. Kellog Foundation.