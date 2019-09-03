Jerome School District implements new security measures

Jerome School District is implementing some new security measures at all of their school buildings.

Jerome School District is implementing some new security measures at all of their school buildings.

These new measures were put in place Tuesday.

Anyone that is coming to the school will have to check in with photo identification.

That photo ID will be kept in the office until you check out.

They have also built a new vestibule, so that way no one can get into the school without going through the office first.

"That way we know who is in the school," said Janet Avery, director of curriculum. "In case of an emergency, that's the other piece that's important, in the case of a big emergency, we know who is in the building and can make sure that everyone has gotten out safely."

Avery says that the most important thing about being an educator besides teaching, is making sure that every student feels safe and secure while at school.