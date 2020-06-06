Voters rejected a $26-million bond for the Jerome School District in the May Primary Election, leaving overcrowded schools looking for other options.

Jerome School District makes plans after bond rejection (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

In a narrow vote the Jerome School District received 62% in favor vote for the bond, but they needed a 66.67% vote in order to pass. The money was to be used for the building a new elementary school, and to upgrade Horizon and Jefferson Elementary schools.

“Really due to overcrowding, our buildings really are in pretty good shape right now, but it is just the number of students in those buildings,” said Jerome Superintendent Dale Layne.

In order to decide what action they will take next, Layne has scheduled a board meeting with the citizens committee in order to get some input from them to the board as far as what the next steps could be.

The district is also asking patrons who voted in favor and against the bond, to share their reasons with them, and to contact the Jerome School District office.

The superintendent encourages parents and community members to visit the school when students are present, so they can personally see the overcrowding issues.

“I know things are kind of on hold right now because of the virus, but once we get past that, Jerome has been and will continue to grow, so we will need schools to handle the number of students that we anticipate.” said Layne.

The public is also invited to attend the online board meeting. All interested will need to email Dale Layne, at dale.layne@jeromeschools.org.

“There is only four dates in the year that we can run an election, then next opportunity is August, so do we put that back out there in August? If we do that, we have to make a decision right away, or do we take more time and re-evaluate the plan?” Layne asked.