Jerome School District begins offering meals, plans to distribute Chromebooks on Tuesday

It's a busy day for school districts across the Magic Valley as they carry out their plans to take school online this week.

The Jerome School District is providing a Grab & Go breakfast and lunch today as well at Jerome Middle School, Jerome High School, Jefferson Elementary, and Horizon Elementary from 9:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m. School buses will also be delivering meals to those not able to make it to the distribution sites. Chromebook distribution for those needing a device will begin tomorrow, and according to the district teachers will be making contact with parents and students this week. The Jerome School District has also compiled a list of free or reduced internet providers in the area for parents that can be accessed here here