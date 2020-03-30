Jerome School District begins offering meals, plans to distribute Chromebooks on Tuesday

The Jerome School District begins providing grab and go meals starting today, and plans to distribute Chromebooks to families that need them on Tuesday. (KMVT/KSVT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 11:28 AM, Mar 30, 2020

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) It's a busy day for school districts across the Magic Valley as they carry out their plans to take school online this week.

The Jerome School District is providing a Grab & Go breakfast and lunch today as well at Jerome Middle School, Jerome High School, Jefferson Elementary, and Horizon Elementary from 9:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m. School buses will also be delivering meals to those not able to make it to the distribution sites. Chromebook distribution for those needing a device will begin tomorrow, and according to the district teachers will be making contact with parents and students this week. The Jerome School District has also compiled a list of free or reduced internet providers in the area for parents that can be accessed here here

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus