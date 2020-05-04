Jerome School District seeks approval of $26M bond

The Jerome School District is seeking approval of $26 million bond in this year's May election.

KMVT talked to Chris Bragg, of Jerome Citizens for Better Schools Committee, who said overcrowding has become a big problem within the district as the community continues to grow. He said Jerome Middle School is overcrowded with more than 1,000 students attending, and by utilizing the amount approved, a new elementary school could be constructed.

"If we can move those students back down and build a new elementary school, make improvements at the existing elementary schools, it really allows us to spread out that elementary school population," Bragg said.

Once built, the new elementary and the three other elementary schools in the district would take in students grades K-6. Currently, Jerome Middle School takes in students grades 6-8, and if the bond passes the middle school would take grades 7-8. This would help alleviate a problem where parents have to drop of their at children at multiple schools.

"It increase the likelihood that parents with several children are going to have all of their elementary school kids at the same school rather than three different schools, cuts down on busing and a number of different issues," Bragg said.

According to Bragg, and an information FAQ on the bond at JeromeSchools.Org, the financial advisor for the district has indicated the bond will not increase the current levy rate, and that this is possible due to the restructuring of past bonds and low interest rates. Through the Bond Equalization Program, the district also qualifies to have 86% of interest covered by the state, allowing the district to save a large amount over the next 20 years.

The new school would be constructed on property on South Tiger Drive between Main Avenue East and 100 South, according to the school district website. The district has provided detailed plans on their website regarding the new upgrades to existing schools, and the new school proposal plan. People can view a FAQ sheet on the school bond in this article as well as a sample ballot with the measure included.

Voters can request ballot online at IdahoVotes.gov or they can fill out the absentee request form included in this article and return it to their county clerk's office. To receive a ballot for the May 19 election, people must have sent in the application to their county clerk no later than Tuesday, May 19. To find your county clerk, visit here.