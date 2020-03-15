Jerome School District to close schools March 18 through the end of spring break

According to an announcement from the Jerome School District Superintendent Dale Layne, the Jerome School District will close schools beginning on Wednesday, March 18 through the end of spring break. As way to minimize the impact of the closure, Superintendent Layne says school will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Below his the announcement in full, which is posted on the Jerome School District Website:

Recent days have been spent gathering facts and information on the pros and cons of closing school due to the coronavirus. Either decision impacts families in different ways. Governor Brad Little held a conference call with school leaders today. The information he provided included advice from the public health department and the CDC. According to experts, closing school too early may cause a problem down the road.

As a district we are listening to the medical experts as well as taking into consideration the wishes of our community. As a way to minimize the impact of a school closure, school will be held Monday and Tuesday. Schools will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, through the end of spring break. During this time, we will examine the current conditions and determine if school will be back in session March 30th, or if the closure will need to be extended.

All staff will report to work through Thursday to begin the process of planning for an extended closure and make contacts for parent-teacher conferences. Staff will work with students Monday and Tuesday on what they need to do to prepare for an extended break.

Please understand that this was a difficult decision and that each family must make their own decisions moving forward.

I will provide information as it changes. Please watch your email and our website closely.

Dale Layne

Superintendent of Schools