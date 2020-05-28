Jerome School District to serve food to students over summer

The Jerome School District is getting ready for their summer food program.

Normally in the summer, any child between the ages of 1 and 18 can come to the City Park and get a meal, but they have to eat it there.

This year though, they will be doing grab-and-go meals for the kids in Jerome at three locations, the City Park, the high school and the middle school.

The kids can come by anytime between 9:30 and 12:30 and get a breakfast and a lunch.

"The restrictions from the state department have told us that we still can't congregate in a general area, and sit there and eat and have people sit and eat, but we can still take it and go and they can take it home and eat it," said Brianna Luper, the food service director.

Children and youth do not have to be a student at Jerome schools to get a lunch, any child from 1 to 18 can get a meal.