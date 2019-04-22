Jerome County Sheriff's Office look for person of interest in year-old homicide case

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ismael Nieto-Duran in connection to a homicide that occurred in early February 2018 in Jerome.
JEROME, idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in relation to a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ismael Nieto-Duran, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Nieto-Duran’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. Olson at 208-595-3312 or Det. Reid at 208-595-3311.

Additional information about Nieto-Duran was not provided.

The homicide occurred in early February 2018. KMVT reported that the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at about 4:45 a.m. to the area of 200 East and 400 North in Jerome for a body lying in the road.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived on scene they discovered the body of 21-year-old Jesus Alejandro Perez-Cervantes of Jerome. Authorities say "there were obvious signs of foul play."

Within a few days of the initial crime, law enforcement said Perez-Cervantes died of multiple gunshot wounds. At that time, Sgt. Chad Kingsland said the crime happened at the scene where his body was found.

