Jerome apartment complex evacuated to arrest wanted man

Law enforcement agencies evacuated an apartment complex Wednesday night in Jerome before they served an arrest warrant.

Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said residents at the complex located on the 100 block of Eighth Avenue East were evacuated at about 9 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

The decision to evacuate the complex and use a SWAT team came after several unsuccessful attempts during past few days to apprehend Carlos A. Larios, 22, of Jerome. Larios was wanted on a felony failure to appear warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant for driving without privileges.

According to a news release, Larios was approached by a bond agent on Monday evening. Larios allegedly brandished a firearm before fleeing. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the encounter. In the early morning hours on Tuesday it is believed that Larios fled law enforcement during a car chase in Twin Falls County, in which the suspect got away.

Wednesday afternoon, Jerome police officers received information that Larios was in an apartment complex in Jerome. After several hours of gathering information, police received confirmation Larios was there and received a search warrant. Police had reason to believe Larios could be armed.

Due to the potential threat, the police requested assistance from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and Jerome County Probation.

Attempts to reach Larios in the evening to have him exit the apartment complex were unsuccessful. At which point, law enforcement made the decision to evacuate the apartment complex and nearby residences for peoples' safety.

Police Chief Hall said not everyone evacuated but most people did. Those who stayed in the complex were advised to “barricade in-place.”

The SWAT team entered the apartment where Lairos was just before 11 p.m. Larios was taken into custody without injury to the suspect or officers. Larios was booked into the Jerome County jail.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after Lario was taken into custody.

“The Jerome Police Department wishes to thank the residents of Northside Court Apartments and the surrounding area for their cooperation and support during the operation,” said the news release. “Residents were greatly inconvenienced but in most cases, they displayed cooperation and support.

“The operation to arrest Carlos A. Lario also stands as a great example of interagency cooperation and resource sharing. The efforts of all agencies involved led to a safe and successful outcome and such cooperation helps make Jerome and the greater Magic Valley area a safe place to live.”