Jerome celebrates newly renovated park; renamed to Idaho Center Credit Union Park

One Magic Valley community's driven restoration project has been completed.

On Tuesday, Jerome officials held a dedication for city's the newly renovated North Park. Mayor Dave Davis addressed the audience and announced that the North Park will be renamed to Idaho Central Credit Union Park.

The business was a big part of making the restoration come into fruition.

The park's new features include a splash pad, amphitheater, new picnic tables, and an expansion for the skate park was built.

After the dedication the Jerome County Fair kick off its season with a parade on Main Street.