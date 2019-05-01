Jerome city fire chief resigns

Jerome City Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell has resigned from his position, the city announced Wednesday.

In a news release, the city said he is pursuing professional opportunities outside of the organization.

“We thank Jeremy for his 10 years of service to the City of Jerome and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Dave Davis, the Jerome mayor.

Presnell started his career with the Jerome Fire Department in 2008 and was promoted to captain in 2009, then to deputy fire chief in 2013 and was again promoted to fire chief in 2018.

Presnell was put on paid administrative leave in mid-March and city officials would not comment on why he was put on leave, citing personnel reasons.

Deputy Chief Mike Harrison will be serving as acting fire chief until a replacement is found.