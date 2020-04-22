Small businesses in Jerome County are getting another option for relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerome economic organization now offering grants for small businesses (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The Jerome 20/20 Economic Development Organization has been given $100,000 dollars from an anonymous donor to provide grants to a number of Jerome County small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. A small committee of existing members of the Jerome 20/20 will review the applications and award the grants to eligible applicants.

Information on how to complete the application can be found on the Jerome 20/20 website