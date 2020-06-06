Jerome farmers market celebrates first day open

The Jerome farmers market held their first market of the season on Saturday.

The farmer’s market owner says it feels like a reunion when they are able to get together and have so many people come and purchase locally owned products.

They say they consider the farmers market a service of love to the Magic Valley, and they have several people come from all over the world come visit their market, and support their locally raised produce.

“We had a good first day, the wind has picked up of course at the end of it which that is just the way it is in southern Idaho, and compared to some of the winds it's been some big ones, but we have had a lot of people today, a lot,” said owner Kathy Bartholomew.

The farmers market wants to thank the Magic Valley for their support.

They operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mountain View Barn on Highway 93.

