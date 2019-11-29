Jerome holds annual turkey trot for a good cause

Residents across the Magic Valley took place in turkey trots Thursday morning, and one in Jerome was extra special.

The Jerome Rec Center held their annual Superhero Turkey Trot.

Instead of having a registration fee, runners instead bring at least 4 nonperishable items, which will then be donated to the Martha Mary Food Pantry, or they could bring a coat to donate.

KMVT talked with Gary Warr, the rec center's executive director, who said they had more than 450 people register.

“Most people do this out of tradition, this is not about wining prizes, it's about doing something. Having a little bit of fun, being superheroes, being thankful for what you have, and remember that people don't always have what you have,” Warr stated.

This is the tenth year the event has been going on, and despite the chilly and slick conditions Thursday morning, still had a great turnout.

