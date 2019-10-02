Jerome honors Sgt. TJ Rasmussen

Jerome held a procession Wednesday honoring Sgt.TJ Rasmussen who unexpectedly died on Thursday.

According to the Jerome Police Department, Rasmussen was an employee of the City of Jerome for 26 years. He started his career with public works department and became a police officer in October 1999.

He served in the United States Navy before working in Jerome and was in the Naval Reserve and the Idaho Air National Guard while employed with the Jerome Police Department.

A long line of Jerome police officers, Jerome sheriff's deputies, Jerome city firefighters, and Idaho State Police officers, drove him from the Boise airport back to Jerome to the Farnsworth Mortuary.

Services for Sgt. Rasmussen will be on this Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Jerome. The viewing hour is at 10 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.