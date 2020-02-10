Jerome man faces vehicular manslaughter, DUI charges following fatal December crash

A Jerome County man is facing multiple charges after a December crash that left another man dead.

On Friday, Miguel A. Molina Rodriguez, 22, was arraigned vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, both felonies, following the fatal December crash.

Rodriguez was driving a Toyota pickup on West Road in Jerome County on Dec. 22, when he crossed the center line colliding head-on with a Mazda driven by Luis Fernando Ibarra Armenta, of Mexico.

Ibarra Armenta died at the scene.

Molina Rodriguez was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, and was not wearing a seat belt.

Molina Rodriquez later told police he’d been moving that day and drinking throughout the day. Law enforcement were not able to get a blood draw until about four hours after Molina Rodriguez had been transported. His blood alcohol content came back at 0.094, a little above the legal limit of 0.08, court documents said.

Court documents indicated he would seek to hire his own attorney. His bond was initially set at $25,000.

Molina Rodriguez’s preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 18.