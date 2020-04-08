Jerome man runs half marathon in his own backyard

Trevor Churchman lives in Jerome and goes on a run every day.

The other day, he decided to take social distancing a little more seriously and run an entire half marathon in his backyard.

He says that he felt bad telling everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines and not be following them himself, so he took it to the next level.

Two hours later, he said he ran 13.1 miles or 220 laps all in his backyard.

"Not as bad as I thought it would be," Churchman said. "I thought it was going to be really monotonous, but between my dogs and my kids coming out and my wife coming out and cheering me once in a while, it was actually pretty nice. At least why I fell in love with running was the mental clarity."

He says that he hasn't missed a day of running since Jan. 1, 2015, and he encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy some fresh air during this time.