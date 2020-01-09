Jerome homeowner welcomes road signage after years of property damage

A Jerome man is speaking out after he and his neighbor experienced property damage in their rural subdivision. They say truck drivers are tearing up their property, and they want it stopped.

It all started when a Brian Erke called into the KMVT studios. Erke lives on a dead end road behind the Flying J in Jerome, and he tells KMVT that he has been experiencing property damage due to truck drivers for years.

"I have a rock entryway on my subdivision that I live in, they drove over the top of it, drug it within, probably drug the rocks 50 feet and then they left the mess for me to fix," Erke said.

But it's not just him who is being affected. He says that his neighbor who does have a no turn around sign on his property, had a semi-truck drive through his driveway, which in turn destroyed his well house and caused water lines to break on Tuesday. At this point, they have no idea what truck caused the damage.

"I've called anywhere from ISP to the ports leaving Idaho," Erke said. "If there was any damage done to the back of trailer, if they can see anything that needed repair."

Luckily Erke says that Jerome County is now stepping up. KMVT did take the extra step to hold officials accountable, and the Jerome Highway District said after the recent damage they will be putting up two more "no outlet" signs and one "no turn around" sign.