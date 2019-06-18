Jerome mother speaks out following attempted kidnapping

KMVT has new information on the attempted kidnapping that took place in the Magic Valley.

Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall confirmed to KMVT that the kidnapping attempt took place in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue West in Jerome.

Hall confirmed that an 8-year-old boy was the victim of the attempted kidnapping.

The boy was riding his bike when somebody tried to grab him into a white van. He was able to yell and get away.

The van had no license plates, and the would be abductor was described as a white male.

The attempt took place between 9:45 and 9:55 Friday night.

The Jerome police searched the immediate area that night and found nothing

The department is reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and if anyone has information, to call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328.

“Even though these cases are extremely rare, they do happen, so we just encourage people to be vigilant,” Hall stated.

The mother is speaking out in hopes of keeping others safe.

Lissa Burlington was in her backyard Facetiming her niece and nephew, when she told KMVT she heard her son scream.

“I was kind of towards my backyard, and my kids were more toward the front of the house, so they got to the road before I did. And they actually saw the white van close the sliding door and drive off,” Burlington said.

Burlington said her oldest son jumped on his bike and took off after the potential kidnapper.

“Like without saying anything, and just took off after the van, and was like screaming at them to stop and come back, because he was angry I guess. And then that scared me, 'cause if these guys tried to grab my youngest son, who knows what they'd be OK with doing to my other son,” Burlington said.

Burlington also said that talking to your kids is important.

“It's just important to talk to your kids at a young age about I guess they called it stranger danger when I was a kid, you know, to be loud, because when people are doing bad things, typically that want to do it secretly. If you make a lot of noises it startles them and they kind of just want to get out of there,” Burlington said.