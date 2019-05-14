Jerome names new fire chief

Jerome selected Mike Harrison to serve as the city’s fire chief.

In a news release, the city said Harrison has been with the city since 2008 serving in a variety of capacities including paid-call, engineer, lieutenant, deputy chief and most recently interim fire chief.

“We’re very excited for Mike and the opportunity before him. Having grown up in Jerome, Mike is very well known and respected within the community. We believe his education, years of experience, and leadership abilities will be of great service to the businesses in Jerome and to the people who live here,” said Jerome Mayor Dave Davis.

Harrison has an associate’s degree in Fire Science and a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Safety & Health/Concentration in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University. He holds several fire and rescue certifications, is a licensed EMT, and holds a license in residential building inspection.

Harrison replaces Chief Jeremy Presnell, who resigned in April of this year.

He resides in Jerome with his wife Shanna and their two sons Brett and Nolan.