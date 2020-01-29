Jerome pushing to get people hired for the 2020 census

The county of Jerome is pushing to get people hired to make sure that everyone is counted in the 2020 Census

Jerome County is pushing to get people for the 2020 census (Source: MGN)

According to the City of Jerome's Facebook page, everyone needs to be counted or they lose just under $1,500 per person per year for the next 10 years in federal funds for the community.

An accurate count also relates to congressional representation and legislative districts.

The post is encouraging anyone in the county who may be interested to apply and those in the county to participate in the census.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, they are hiring for hundreds of thousands of temporary jobs to help with the 2020 Census count.

Gooding also make a post on their city's Facebook page encouraging people who want to help count residents to apply.

People can apply for a 2020 census job here.

People can also call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) and press 1 for technical help with an application or press 3 to reach an area census office.