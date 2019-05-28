Jerome residents remember those who have passed at Memorial Day ceremony

A small crowd gathered at the Jerome cemetery Monday, as part of a Memorial Day ceremony.

A couple dozen people came together to remember those veterans who have died.

KMVT asked Air Force veteran William Eakin at the event about just why it's so important to remember those veterans who have passed.

“To show honor to the people who defended this country, and unfortunately, they didn't all survive, and we definitely want to pay tribute and honor to our fallen heroes,” Eakin stated.

Eakin also called them the heroes of our country, and an important part of our history.

“And to the fact that we have one of the greatest countries in the world, a lot of this is because of our people who will step forward and sacrifice themselves for the safety for the other, rest of the people here,” Eakin said.