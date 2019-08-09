Jerome Rural Fire puts out motor-home fire

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: A man is without his motor-home Friday night after a fire broke out in the engine compartment.

Firefighter Allen Ploss, with the Jerome Rural Fire Department, said they received a call for a motor-home that was smoking. On their way, they received word that it was in flames.

The call came just before 6 p.m. on the 200 block of Bob Barton Road.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office was also on scene and the road was blocked for about 40 minutes while crews extinguished the fire.

Ploss would like to remind motorists that the heat is hard on cars, so they should be prepared with enough radiator fluid or antifreeze.

"If you can, pull off to the side of the road where it’s safe to do so. If you can pop your hood, pop your hood. Everyone's got a cell phone now. It doesn’t take very long for authorities to know that there's somebody on the side of the road with their hood popped and it’s steaming and smoking, whatever. We know about it fairly fast," he said.

The owner told firefighters that he blew a radiator hose and went to go get parts.

He came back to a motor-home that was a total loss.

