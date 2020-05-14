Jerome teacher gets boost from UFC announcer Bruce Buffer in history class

Dallin Peterson teaches sophomore U.S. history at Jerome High School.

Jerome High School teacher Dallin Peterson talks about getting in touch with Bruce Buffer and how he thinks his students reacted to his inclusion in their Monday history class. (KMVT/KSVT)

He's a teacher that utilizes his energy and emotion to help keep students invested and excited about whatever the lesson of the day may be.

Often times he utilizes "guest speakers" to come talk to his students.

"Anytime I use a guest speaker, it's usually been me dressed in a wig," Peterson said jokingly.

His method of teaching is popular among students, and involves what he describes as "bringing the hype" to the classroom. It's something that he's been able to include in his history lessons, especially when he lays out the subject matter of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, two genius inventors who had a historic rivalry over whose electrical system would end up powering the world.

Normally, Peterson would introduce the material by introducing Tesla and Edison like someone would in a boxing match or mixed martial arts fight.

"Normally I'm running around the room, playing jock-jams and doing my best Michael Buffer or Bruce Buffer impression, introducing them as fighters," Peterson said.

But due to the coronavirus, Peterson has been forced to deliver the lesson online, and for him it just wasn't the same.

"I couldn't the same energy. I couldn't get the music right, " he says.

So in order to bring the same energy and passion that his usual lesson covering Tesla and Edison would have, Peterson reached out to UFC Announcer Bruce Buffer via email to see if he could lend him a hand in introducing Tesla and Edison for his class.

"I figured it wouldn't hurt to ask," Peterson said.

He would ultimately get a response back from one of Buffer's associates who said he'd be happy to help.

"It was pretty surreal, I thought," Peterson said. "Just getting that first email that Bruce Buffer will do it, but he needs a script asap. They said he's literally got three hours before leaves on a plane, because he got UFC to announce."

"I publicized over Instagram and my social media that I offer special recordings for weddings, birthdays and championship introductions." Buffer said. "But my partner and I thought it'd be great to offer them to graduates, who many are going through virtual graduations you know at home, or on Zoom, and stuff like that. And I was

contacted by him and we went ahead and did this for them."

The legendary announcer whose voice has echoed from the UFC octagon to fans in the stands and to those viewing from the television at home, delivered the same performance for students in Peterson's history class.

"Jerome High School," Buffer yells in the recording Peterson used in his lesson. "It's time, to start your school day!"

Buffer said he has a tremendous amount of respect for teachers, and has seen first-hand with his godson and nephew how the average school day has changed during this time.

"After seeing what they're going through, being home from school and not having everything at their disposal to enjoy their schooling as every other kid is going through, throughout the country, we just want to do our part, whatever we can to do to enhance their special moment, we're happy too." he said. "If they're UFC fans, or fans of me for other reasons, if it brings lot of joy to them and their families than that's what it's all about."

In the recording, Buffer introduces Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, just like he would a heavyweight fighter. For Peterson, watching the video continued bring a feeling of surrealism.

"It was surreal, hearing him read the script that I wrote," he said.

Peterson says from he what garnered through the classroom chat his students appreciated the introduction, but he wasn't able see the reaction on their faces.

"Early on we learned some kids have really bad internet connections, and we learned it's better if they're not streaming indifferent videos at once," he says. "I'm just really hoping it was a special moment for them, I'm just really wondering was it a special moment for them?"

In the span of few hours following the interview with Peterson, several students sent emails in, expressing their thanks to both Mr. Buffer and and Mr. Peterson.

"This was such a cool and unexpected thing, but if anyone were to do it, it would be Mr. Peterson," wrote Jerome High School student Cameron McCandless. "Mr. Peterson always goes above and beyond in his classes to make it a fun environment. He’s also just one of the most genuine and caring people I’ve ever met. He truly cares and loves each one of his students. I think he deserves to be recognized for his teaching. "

"I sincerely thank Bruce Buffer for the video he made for our History class," wrote Jerome High School student Cody Pillon. " It brings a smile to my face to see that even though our world is in a pandemic, people can still get along and show kindness. Thanks again Bruce!"

Biew the video to the start of Mr. Peterson's lesson on Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison with the Buffer recording here.

